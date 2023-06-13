Netflix: The comedy from Netherlands that triumphs on the platform worldwide

Netflix added a new foreign title this week and it is a low country production that made it into the world top 10. It beat the Indian crime film Gumraah and the Spanish horror film Tin & Tina.

Appie Boudellah and Aram van de Rest are producing, while Mustafa Boudellah and Maikel Nijnuis are writing the script. The main cast is made up of several stars from the country.

The film is an original project of the streaming service and over the months we have seen how it continues to bet on works from other countries. Here, check which is the most watched foreign comedy this week…

The Wonder Weeks is the most watched comedy on Netflix

The Wonder Weeks is the production from the Netherlands that triumphs on the streaming platform. The film managed to position itself within the Netflix Top 10 worldwide, occupying the number 7 position.

The story follows different young mothers, who help each other in a “mothers’ club” on how best to cope with life as mothers and their life with their partners.