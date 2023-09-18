Netflix: The comedy special that is Top 10 in the US just five days after its release

If you’re in search of a thought-provoking and fearless comedy special, the one currently trending on Netflix in the US might just be your next must-watch. According to FlixPatrol, this new series, divided into three half-hour episodes, currently holds the seventh spot among the most-watched programs on the platform.

Netflix has consistently invested in comedy as one of its strongest content genres, which is why it’s no surprise that it has attracted iconic comedians such as Chris Rock, Ali Wong, and Seth Meyers to collaborate with the platform.

However, Netflix has also provided a platform for emerging talents, and one comedian with a longstanding working relationship with the platform is Michelle Wolf, the star of this trending new comedy special. Learn more about it below.

“Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here” Ranks in the Top 7 on Netflix US

Michelle Wolf, a multi-talented comedian, writer, producer, and TV host, has her third special, “It’s Great to Be Here,” currently trending on Netflix. What’s more, this special has received favorable reviews, particularly from Vulture, which praised the concept of dividing it into sections.

The show delves into various topics, including dating, gender, and life in a foreign land. Wolf personally financed, produced, and edited the show, with the episodes titled “New Neighborhood,” “All Struggles Matter + Me Too,” and “News to Me + All Beautiful.”

If you enjoy it, don’t miss out on her first Netflix comedy special from 2019, “Michelle Wolf: Joke Show.” You can also catch her second comedy special on HBO, titled “Nice Lady.”