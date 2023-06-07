Adam Sandler is one of the most popular actors in the industry and especially when it comes to comedies. One of his classic movies has once again made it into Netflix‘s top 10 most watched movies worldwide.

Fans of the star are accustomed to seeing him perform along with his group of friends, which includes Chris Rock, Kevin James, Steve Buscemi, David Spade and many others. So it was no surprise that the most watched comedy has them all.

Although the film, which was directed by Dennis Dugan, was released in December 2013 and has been in the service catalog for some time, it was in June of this year that it was once again one of the most played films.

Grown Ups 2 is the most watched Adam Sandler comedy on Netflix worldwide

Grown Ups 2 is the sequel to the Adam Sandler classic that has been captivating Netflix users for a few weeks now, ranking as the 10th most watched movie in the top 10 worldwide, according to Flix Patrol.

The story follows Lenny, who after moving his family back to his hometown to be near his friends and children, discovers that madness follows him wherever he goes.

The film is produced and scripted by the 56-year-old actor. The main cast includes Bai Ling, Kevin James, David Spade, Salma Hayek, Maya Rudolph, Maria Bello, Chris Rock, Colin Quinn, Steve Buscemi, Tim Meadows, Shaquille O’Neal and many other big stars of the industry.