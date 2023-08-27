Netflix: The comedy with Adam Sandler that is now Top 3 worldwide only a week after its premiere

Adam Sandler is one of the most beloved actors, thanks to his many comedies that usually become box office hits. However, the writer and producer has currently teamed up with Netflix to launch his latest projects, including this teen comedy.

According to FlixPatrol, this movie is currently the third most-watched film on the platform globally, trailing only Gal Gadot’s action thriller “Heart of Stone” and the animated adventure film “The Monkey King.”

While Sandler plays a supporting role and serves as the movie’s producer, the real star of this comedy is his daughter, Sunny Sandler, who has garnered praise for her performance. The movie itself has also received critical acclaim.

‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,’ the teen comedy triumphing on Netflix

Titled “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” this teen comedy is triumphing on Netflix. The film brilliantly blends high comedy with modern teen angst. Directed by Sammi Cohen, it is based on Fiona Rosenbloom’s novel of the same name.

Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia (Samantha Lorraine) are best friends who’ve always dreamed of having epic bat mitzvahs. However, things take a comically wrong turn when a popular boy named Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman) and middle school drama threaten their friendship and their rite of passage.

The movie also features Idina Menzel, Sadie Sandler, Sarah Sherman, Luis Guzmán, and even appearances by Jackie Adam. With a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has garnered positive reviews.