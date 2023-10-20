Netflix: The comedy with Bill Burr and Bobby Cannavale to watch just hours after its release

Netflix has added a new comedy to its catalog and it not only tells an original story but is also starring some of the most well-known industry stars in recent years, such as Bill Burr and Bobby Cannavale. With just a few hours on the platform, Old Dads is already a trending hit.

The film is an original production from the streaming service and the plot follows three men who find themselves out of touch with the modern world after selling their business. The talent of the stars adds a great twist, making it a great choice if you’re looking to have a good time.

Burr, the experienced comedian, not only took on the role of one of the main characters but also made his big debut as a director. He also was part of the production team, serving as one of the producers and co-writing the story alongside Ben Tishler.

Old Dads is the new comedy with A-list stars on Netflix

Despite Old Dads potentially falling into clichés, many believe that wasn’t the case, making it one of the most popular additions to Netflix‘s catalog this week. It marks Bill Burr‘s first collaboration with the streaming giant and holds special significance as his directorial debut.

The project began development two years ago through the actor’s production company, All Things Comedy. After an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the movie was described as “semiautobiographical” because the script drew inspiration from the writers’ experiences of parenthood later in life.

The platform has added several comedies this week in various formats, such as Crashing Eid and I Woke Up a Vampire. However, the American movie is one of the top choices, especially for its coming-of-age-style theme but in an adult version, with topics like parenthood.

The story is centered around a middle-aged father and his two best friends who sell their company to a millennial and soon find themselves out of touch and behind in their struggle to navigate a changing world of culture, careers, and parenthood.

In addition to the new director, the cast is filled with well-known names. The main trio is comprised of Burr, Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine. However, they were also accompanied by Katie Aselton, Reign Edwards, Rachael Harris, Katrina Bowden, C. Thomas Howell, Natasha Leggero, Miles Robbins and Josh Brener throughout the storyline.

What has the critic said about Old Dads?

Despite Old Dads debuting on Netflix a couple of hours ago, specialized critics have already made their opinions on the movie’s plot clear, and it’s not good news for those involved in the story. One of the first to share his thoughts was Charles Bramesco.

The journalist from The Guardian published an article this morning, briefly describing the film and sharing his opinion, labeling it as an angry and unfunny comedy from Bill Burr. “When not used to polish dull axes of the culture war, impotent rage is a staple of comedy. It just has to be funnier than this”, wrote Bramesco.

Roger Ebert, an American film critic, published on his own blog that he believes the film “follows the same playbook as a lot of Los Angeles-based, post-millennium comedy, going for cheap laughs by having characters blurt out inappropriate things at inopportune moments”.