Netflix: The comedy with Danny DeVito that occupies the Top 10 in the US

Danny DeVito not only played a character in this popular 1996 comedy but also took on the role of director. What you might not have known is that the movie would become one of the most acclaimed and memorable films in cinema.

It’s a story based on Roald Dahl‘s novel of the same name and despite being a box office failure, only grossing $33 million with a budget of $36 million, it is currently trending in the United States.

Netflix is the platform that has provided a home for this American-Canadian production, and although it’s not one of the newest titles, it continues to gain viewers with each passing day, now being one of the most-watched.

Matilda ranked No. 10 on Netflix US

Over the years, Matilda has become a worldwide success. Mara Wilson is the actress who brings the iconic girl with powers to life, and the movie now occupies the Top 10 on Netflix US and is one of the most-watched films of the week.

The story follows Matilda, a gifted girl with a keen intellect and psychic powers that she uses to confront her rough and distant family and free her kind teacher from her sadistic principal.

In addition to the main actress, some of the recognizable figures that make up the cast include Pam Ferris, Tracey Walter, Danny DeVito, Embeth Davidtz, Rhea Perlman, Paul Reubens, Jean Speegle Howard and Jacqueline Steiger.