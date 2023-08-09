Emma Thompson is one of the most prominent actresses of the decade and has not only starred in great dramas, but now she is leading the plot of the Netflix comedy that is in the top 10 worldwide.

The film was directed by Sophie Hyde, known for Animals and 52 Tuesdays. The screenplay was adapted by Katy Brand (Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang), who also wrote the story.

The comedy was nominated for four BAFTA awards, where the main actors also received recognition. The 64-year-old actress was also nominated for a Golden Globe and a Satellite Award for her role as Nancy Stokes.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande ranked No. 10 on Netflix worldwide

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande is the movie starring Emma Thompson (Sense and Sensibility) and Daryl McCormack (Bad Sisters). The comedy was not only one of the most popular when it premiered, during 2022, but it has also been trending this week on Netflix.

Although it currently occupies the top 10 worldwide, due to the fact that many users from different countries have chosen it, this is not the case in the United States. This is because it is not available on Netflix US, but belongs to the Hulu catalog, because it is an original production of the platform.

The story follows Nancy Stokes, who has never known good s*x. The retired schoolteacher is pretty sure she’s never had it, but she’s determined to finally do something about it. She even has a plan: it involves an anonymous hotel room and a young sex worker who calls himself Leo Grande.