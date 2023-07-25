Netflix: The comedy with Katie Holmes that is in the top 6 after one day of its premiere on the platform

A Katie Holmes classic has returned to the Netflix catalog and after several years since its premiere, it has once again become a trend on the streaming platform. It is currently ranked number 6 in the top 10 worldwide.

The film was directed by Forest Whitaker and debuted in theaters in 2004. The renowned actress was only 24 years old when the filming began. Almost 20 years have passed since then and the title is still relevant.

Jessica Bendinger, Jerry O’Connell and Kate Kondell were responsible for writing the script. Here, check out what rom-com continues to shine on the service and has been ranked as one of the most watched this week…

First Daughter is the most watched comedy with Katie Holmes on Netflix

First Daughter hit the big screen in 2004 and quickly became a Katie Holmes and Michael Keaton classic. This week it has returned to the Netflix platform and has made it into the top 10 worldwide.

The story is about the daughter of the president of the United States, who leaves for college where she falls in love with a graduate student who hides a secret. Marc Blucas is James Lansome, while Amerie is Mia Thompson.