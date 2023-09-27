Pedro Pascal, Leslie Mann and Karen Gillian have not only proven themselves to be great dramatic actors but have also dabbled in comedy. Netflix is the platform that provided a home for the classic film starring this trio last year.

The movie is an original Netflix production, directed by Judd Apatow (The 40 Year Old Virgin) and co-written by Pam Brady (South Park and Hamlet 2). It was released in April, and critics didn’t take long to share their negative opinions.

Despite everything, the satire continues to attract viewers and is still available on the platform, especially due to the impressive cast that starred in it. Here, check out the film that you shouldn’t miss…

The Bubble, the satire with A-list stars that you can watch on Netflix

The Bubble premiered on the Netflix platform in 2022, and although the critics were not very pleased with the outcome, it still remains in the American catalog. On Rotten Tomatoes, the title managed to achieve a 22% approval rating based on 111 reviews.

The story follows a group of actors who are trapped in a hotel while filming a movie due to a pandemic. During that time, they must deal with the challenges that arise in such circumstances and try to complete the shooting against all odds.

Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal, Harry Trevaldwyn, Peter Serafinowicz, Danielle Vitalis and Samson Kayo are some of the actors who were part of the cast.