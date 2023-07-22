Netflix: The comedy with Robert Downey Jr. and Jamie Foxx that is trending and one of the most watched

Robert Downey Jr. and Jamie Foxx joined forces in 2010 to make one of the most popular comedies of recent years. The film was not only well received by audiences and critics, but is now one of Netflix‘s most watched films.

Todd Phillips is in charge of directing it. The filmmaker is known for having an extensive filmography under his belt. It contains titles such as Joker, The Hangover, Road Trip and War Dogs.

Now, the film production was added to the platform’s catalog and is among the most chosen by users worldwide. Here, check out which title is trending this week…

Due Date is Foxx and Downey Jr.’s most-watched comedy on Netflix

Due Date starred some of the biggest stars in the industry. Jamie Foxx, Robert Downey Jr. and Zach Galifianakis are the actors who brought to life the three main characters of the plot. This week, the comedy was trending on Netflix.

The story follows Peter Highman, who is expecting his first child and has to accept a car ride with aspiring actor Ethan Tremblay to make it in time for the birth. Alan R. Cohen, Alan Freedland and Adam Sztykiel wrote the screenplay.