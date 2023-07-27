Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s most popular shows, with two seasons being among the all-time most-streamed series on the platform. Part of the recipe for its appeal it’s bringing back the nostalgia of the 80s, as well as the sci-fi element with emotional stories. If you’re looking for a similar vibe on the platform, we’ve got you covered.

Especially with the recent Congress hearing about the potential existence of aliens, the interest of creatures out of this world has always been there. In Stranger Things, the bad guys aren’t aliens but the magical Upside Down.

In this movie, just as the series, a group of kids will have to deal with an alien invasion while they are in Summer Camp. So, here, check out everything you need to know about this coming of age story you can watch on Netflix.

Rim of The World, a comedy thriller about aliens available on Netflix

The synopsis of Rim of The World reads: “Summer camp has barely begun when aliens suddenly invade the planet. In a campground once teeming with people, four misfit teens are unexpectedly entrusted with a key that carries the secret to stopping the invasion. Without any adults or electronics to help guide the way, it’s clear what they must do: band together, conquer their fears and save the world.”

The film stars Jack Gore, Miya Cech, Benjamin Flores Jr. and Alessio Scalzotto. It was written by Zack Stentz, and it was directed by McG. At the moment of its release in 2019, the movie reached the number one spot in the UK.