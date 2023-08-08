Netflix: The competition series that is trending only hours after its premiere

Netflix announced a few weeks ago that it was going to launch one of the most awaited competitions for fans of science fiction, adrenaline and… zombies. The show has finally arrived and is already trending on the platform.

It’s only been a few hours since the series was added to the streaming giant’s catalog, but that didn’t stop it from becoming one of the most watched new titles worldwide.

So far only the first episode of season 1 has been released and it has not been announced when the rest will arrive, so the production company is testing how well the show performs with a pilot test.

Zombieverse is the new Netflix novelty that is trending

Zombieverse is Netflix‘s new reality show that aims to challenge its participants to survive a zombie apocalypse. The platform took advantage of the fact that zombies are back on trend, after The Last of Us, and used it to create one of the most anticipated series.

It is a game show genre program that puts contestants in a Seoul, South Korea where the zombie outbreak has just begun. Early trailers showed many patients beginning to show “unusual and violent symptoms” of an unknown infection and then the city being attacked.

Anzu Lawson plays the role of SiYoung. Meanwhile, there are eight contestants, who are Lee Si-young, Na Rae Park, DinDin, Hong-chul Noh, Tsuki, Hong-Chul Ro, Yoo Hee-Kwan and Kim Jin Young.