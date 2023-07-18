Netflix: The cooking reality TV show that is Top 8 in the US only four days after its premiere

When it comes to entertainment, there is no better option than reality TV shows. Whether it’s dating, matchmaking, or talent competitions, this genre is always a good choice to spend some fun, light time. And Netflix has a new choice that has conquered the charts.

The streamer platform, which is part of the big studios that refuse to negotiate a fair deal with the writers and actors on strike, has released this new reality competition that could be a great option if you love the stressful tone of FX’s ‘The Bear.’

Of course, there’s many more reality shows options for you, such as Next In Fashion with Gigi Hadid or Too Hot To Handle. However, as we said before, if you’re fan of other food competitions or simply love the world of fine dining, this is perfect for you.

Five Star Chef, the new Netflix cooking reality show that is triumphing in the US

The most-watched cooking reality show on Netflix is ‘Five Star Chef.’ According to FlixPatrol, a website which collects viewership data, this new reality show is the eighth most-watched series on the platform in the US.

According to the official logline from the platform, “Seven professional chefs compete to bring their fine-dining concept to the historic Palm Court restaurant at London’s luxurious Langham Hotel.”

The show has six episodes and the contestants are judged by resident chef Michel Roux Jr., restaurateur Mike Reed, and esteemed pastry expert Ravneet Gill. Which one of the seven hopefuls make it in the cutthroat world of fine dining?