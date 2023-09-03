One of Bruce Willis’ most-recent movies is currently trending on Netflix worldwide. According to the website FlixPatrol, the movie is the seventh most-watched title on the platform globally.

Willis, who recently was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, retired from acting in 2019 after suffering from aphasia (a language disorder that affects communication). However, some of his latest projects were released direct-to-video, and sometimes become popular on streaming platforms.

That’s the case for this thriller, in which he stars alongside Jamie King. It was directed by Mike Burns. While it’s currently trending on Netflix, you have to find it on other platforms if you’re in the United States. Here, check out where.

‘Out of Death’ the psychological thriller trending on Netflix worldwide

“Out of Death” is a crime thriller that follows Shannon (King), a woman who while in the woods witnesses a corrupt cop dealing drugs. While she tries to hide, she is discovered by the officer. She then will team up with a retired officer (Willis) as they do “a cat-and-mouse game around the woods.”

The rest of the cast of the films include: Lala Kent as Deputy Officer Billie Jean Stanhope, Michael Sirow as Hank Rivers, Tyler Olson as Tommy Rivers, Kelly Greyson as Pam Harris, and Burns as Officer Frank Rogers.

Where to watch ‘Out of Death’ in the United States?

The movie “Out of Death’ is available to watch online in the United States on Hulu. You can also buy it or rent it on Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Apple TV, Vudu, Microsoft Store.