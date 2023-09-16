Christian Bale and Johnny Depp worked together years ago when they released one of the most popular crime and action thrillers of 2009, which has ended up being added to Netflix‘s catalog.

It’s a movie directed by Michael Mann (known for The Insider, Collateral and The Last of the Mohicans), with a screenplay developed by the filmmaker himself in collaboration with Ronan Bennett and Ann Biderman.

The story is an adaptation of Bryan Burrough‘s non-fiction book, published in 2004, titled Public Enemies: America’s Greatest Crime Wave and the Birth of the FBI, 1933–34. Here, check out the classic that you should watch…

Public Enemies, the trending crime-action thriller on Netflix US

Public Enemies is not only available on Netflix for viewing in the United States, but it has also become a trend in recent years, being one of the favorite choices of users. It received positive reviews and grossed $214 million worldwide.

The plot is set during the Great Depression and follows the federal agents trying to stop the notorious gangsters John Dillinger, Baby Face Nelson, and Pretty Boy Floyd during the crime wave of the 1930s.

Christian Bale, Johnny Depp, Giovanni Ribisi, Billy Crudup, Marion Cotillard, Leelee Sobieski and Domenick Lombardozzi are some of the many highly recognized stars that make up the main cast of the drama directed by Mann.