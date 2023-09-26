Once again, the ranking of the most-watched titles on Netflix has been updated, and a crime anthology series has managed to secure a place on the list, ranking eighth worldwide within the platform.

This is a US production developed by Howard Gordon, based on the British series of the same name from 2010. The producer and writer is known for other works such as The X-Files, 24 and Homeland.

Rachel Bilson and Abigail Breslin are two of the prominent stars who have built extensive careers in the industry and now star in some episodes of the first season of the show, which consists of a total of 15 episodes.

Accused ranked No. 8 on Netflix worldwide

Accused is one of the new trends on Netflix worldwide, and thanks to users, the crime anthology series has solidified itself as the sixth most-watched on the streaming platform, according to Flix Patrol.

Despite being a favorite on the popular streaming giant, it’s not the same case in the United States because it’s not part of the American catalog. Instead, it can only be viewed through Hulu or Fubo (7-day free trial).

The plot portrays stories of ordinary people who find themselves involved in extraordinary situations, where one wrong turn leads to another until it’s too late to turn back.

Farrah Aviva, Megan Boone, Molly Parker, Keith Carradine, Michael Chiklis, Jason Ritter, Kiowa Gordon, Betsy Brandt, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Adam Bakri, and Ian Anthony Dale are some of the actors who make up the cast.