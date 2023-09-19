Chris Evans graces the cover of the October issue of GQ, and in this feature, the actor opens up about his career journey, from its beginnings to his future plans. Surprisingly, the ‘Captain America’ star expresses a desire “to maybe just act a little bit less” as he pursues “a lot of other interests.” And, while we process the news, let’s revisit one of his early roles.

Certainly, Steve Rogers stands out as one of his most iconic characters to date. Evans himself candidly admitted to GQ that before taking on the mantle of Captain America, he had appeared in several “bad movies.” However, the role opened doors to better opportunities for him.

Among his other noteworthy works, we can name the sci-fi thriller ‘Snowpiercer,’ the rom-com ‘What’s Your Number?,’ and, of course, the mystery comedy ‘Knives Out.’ Yet, it’s important to note that not all of his good work resides in critically acclaimed movies, which is the case of…

‘The Loser,’ the crime comedy with Chris Evans to watch on Netflix

‘The Losers’ is a crime comedy that also stars Zoe Saldana, Idris Elba, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Columbus Short and Oscar Janeada. Directed by Sylvain White, it was released in 2010 and serves as an adaptation of the Vertigo Comic series of the same name by Andy Diggle and Jock.

Set in the Bolivian jungle, the movie follows a team of special forces who are suddenly betrayed. Left for dead, these soldiers join forces with the enigmatic operative Aisha, portrayed by Saldana, to track down their traitor and exact revenge.

While the film received mixed reviews, primarily due to its violence and pacing, it also garnered praise for its humor and performances, particularly that of Evans. So, if you’re a fan of the genre, it might be worth a watch. You can find it on Netflix in the US.