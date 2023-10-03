Netflix: The crime comedy with Jason Bateman and Melissa McCarthy that is Top 3 in the US

Jason Bateman and Melissa McCarthy worked together only once, and they demonstrated what a great duo they are on the big screen. It was when they starred in a crime comedy in 2013, which is now shining on Netflix.

It has become quite a trend and is part of the list of the top 10 most-watched movies of the week in the United States, currently holding the number 3 position and competing with Nowhere (starring Anna Castillo) for a higher spot.

Seth Gordon directed Identity Thief, based on a screenplay written by Craig Mazin and Jerry Eeten. The cast featured other big stars and here, check out what the third most chosen comedy title by users is…

Identity Thief ranked No. 3 on Netflix US

Identity Thief not only received critical acclaim but has now become one of the favorite choices among American users. It has secured a spot in Netflix‘s Top 3 and continues to accumulate views.

In the beginning, the movie was initially intended for two male actors to carry out the plot, but everything changed when Jason Batman saw Melissa McCarthy producing alongside Peter Morgan.

In the end, the story ended up following an amiable businessman, Sandy Patterson, who travels from Denver to Florida to confront the deceptively harmless-looking woman who has been living it up after stealing his identity.

Amanda Peet, T.I., John Cho, Robert Patrick, Eric Stonestreet, John Cho, Genesis Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Morris Chestnut, Robert Patrick, Jonathan Banks and Ryan Gaul are just a few of the actors who also have appeared in the comedy.