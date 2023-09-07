Netflix: The crime documentary that just entered the Top 8 in the US

Despite a wildlife documentary trending in the United States, not all of them have colorful themes. One of the most-watched on Netflix is related to real crimes and is currently in the top 10.

Brian Knappenberger (The Internet’s Own Boy: The Story of Aaron Swartz) directed the movie, while Michael Johnson, the former Boy Scout Youth Protection Director, is one of the few cast members.

The streaming giant refreshes its global and US rankings every day, so the production was only out of the new trends for a day and a few hours. Check out which documentary film is currently the most-watched…

Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America ranked No. 8 on Netflix US

Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America was released just one day ago, and it has already become the most-watched documentary film on Netflix in the United States, surpassing titles like Couples Retreat with Vince Vaughn and Dredd with Karl Urban.

The story, composed of exclusive interviews with victims, testimonies from informants, and former employees of the organization, unveils how the Boy Scouts of America have attempted to conceal one of the most horrendous child seual abse scandals.