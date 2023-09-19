Netflix: The crime documentary that ranks Top 3 worldwide only five days after its premiere

Netflix typically adds at least five new titles per week and a few days ago, the seventh season of one of the most popular crime docu-series in the worldwide catalog was released, and it has now become one of the most-watched.

This is a program about prisons that has been available on the platform since 2016, and it hadn’t released new episodes for some time. Each of them lasts around 40 minutes and has received a classification suitable for ages 16 and up.

Raphael Rowe is the host who was chosen and has been present since the second edition. The British journalist and presenter spent nearly twelve years in prison for the convictions he received in 1990.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons No. 3 on Netflix worldwide

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons is not only the third most-watched series on Netflix worldwide, but it also captivated users by showcasing life in 19 prisons around the world, primarily from the perspective of the prisoners.

The new four episodes follow Raphael Rowe, a British broadcast journalist and presenter, as he travels to the world’s toughest prisons to once again experience their overcrowding and strict discipline.

Before Rowe joined the show as a host starting from the second season, the role was filled by the Irish journalist Paul Connolly, who specializes in crime and investigative reporting.