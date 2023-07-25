Netflix: The crime-horror series that's hitting the platform in the United States right now

Netflix has a large catalog of original productions and especially crime or action thrillers. Last year a series that mixed these genres and horror was released, so it was quickly a success and now it has become a worldwide trend again.

Many countries have marathoned and re-watched the first season, but especially the United States. American users have brought back to life the show created by Daria Polatin (Jack Ryan, Condor and Castle Rock).

A total of 8 episodes were released, consolidating as a miniseries. The arrival of a second part was never confirmed, so it was considered cancelled, even though it had a consolidated audience. Here, check out the title…

Devil in Ohio, the horror and crime series that resurfaced on Netflix US

Devil in Ohio has been trending again after almost a year of absence, especially in the homes of Netflix US users. The crime-drama series has yet to rank in the weekly top 10, but that seems to be the goal and where it is headed.

The story follows a psychiatrist willing to protect a young patient who ran away from a mysterious cult, takes the girl in and, in doing so, risks her own life and that of her family.

Emily Deschanel, Madeleine Arthur, Xaria Dotson, Sam Jaeger, Gerardo Celasco, Alisha Newton and Naomi Tan are some of the stars that make up the main cast of the show, which mixes horror and suspense in a gripping 8-episode story.