Blake Lively is set to return to the big screen with her upcoming film, ‘It All Ends With Us,’ an adaptation of Colleen Hoover‘s bestselling novel of the same name. While the Gossip Girl star is still widely recognized for her role in the teen series, she has also ventured into cinema, and one of her notable forays is this crime thriller.

In this crime thriller, she shares the screen with Aaron Taylor Johnson, who is poised for a significant year in 2024 with his roles in Sony’s Marvel adaptation of ‘Kraven The Hunter’ and the upcoming action thriller ‘The Fall Guy,’ where he stars alongside Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

Furthermore, the ensemble cast of this crime thriller includes Taylor Kitsch, Benicio del Toro, Demián Bichir, Salma Hayek, Emile Hirsch, and John Travolta. You can catch it on Netflix. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

‘Savages,’ a crime thriller you can find on Netflix

“Savages,” a 2012 American action thriller film directed by Oliver Stone, takes its inspiration from Don Winslow’s novel of the same name. The screenplay was crafted by Shane Salerno, Stone, and Winslow.

The story unfolds around two marijuana growers and best friends, Chon, an ex-Navy SEAL, and Ben, who find themselves facing off against a menacing Mexican drug cartel in a daring mission to rescue their shared girlfriend, who has been kidnapped by the cartel.

Receiving a blend of positive and mixed reviews, the film managed to gross $83 million worldwide. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a divisive 50% approval rating. While the plot has been characterized as wild, the performances of the actors are often praised.