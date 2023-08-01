Netflix: The crime thriller with Blake Lively and Aaron Taylor-Johnson trending on the platform

Blake Lively, Taylor Kitsch and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are some of the stars who joined forces to make one of cinema’s best-known crime thrillers, which is now part of Netflix‘s catalog.

The film was directed by Oliver Stone, based on a script he wrote with Shane Salerno and Don Winslow. It was released in 2012 and quickly established itself as one of the most popular titles of the main actors.

Salma Hayek, John Travolta and Benicio del Toro are some of the stars that make up the main cast. Latinos were the only ones to receive a nomination at the 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards.

Savages is Netflix’s most-watched A-list star-studded thriller

Savages debuted on the big screen during 2012 and quickly became a classic for the three lead actors, who by that time already had several industry classics in their filmographies. Now, the tape has come back to life on Netflix.

The story follows marijuana growers Ben (Taylor-Johnson) and Chon (Kitsch) as they confront the Mexican drug cartel that kidnapped their shared girlfriend (Lively).

Blake Lively, Taylor Kitsch, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Benicio del Toro, Salma Hayek, John Travolta, Demián Bichir, Shea Whigham, Jake McLaughlin, Joaquín Cosio, Antonio Jaramillo and Diego Cataño are some of the stars that make up the cast.