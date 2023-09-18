Chris Hemsworth and Viola Davis star in this crime thriller that, according to Just Watch, is among the trending movies of the week in the US. According to their ranking, the film is the eighth most popular movie, trailing behind titles such as “A Million Miles Away,” “Barbie” or “Theater Camp.”

Hemsworth, who is best known for portraying Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has appeared in several successful action thriller films. For example, this year he starred in “Extraction 2,” which has been one of the most popular movies on Netflix.

However, the film that is currently trending isn’t precisely his most beloved performance. While the movie was directed by the renowned Michael Mann (known for titles such as “Collateral,” “Public Enemies” or “Heat”), it wasn’t a total success when it came out in 2015.

‘Blackhat,’ the crime thriller with Chris Hemsworth trending in the US

“Blackhat” is the trending film in the US, and you can find it on Netflix. Apart from Hemsworth and Davis, it also stars Tang Wei and Wang Leehom. The movie follows the efforts of the FBI and Chinese authorities to find out who was behind cyber attaks on a Hong Kong nuclear plant and the Chicago Mercantile Trade.

In the film, Hemsworth plays Nick Hathway, a hacker who is released from prison to help the investigation. This was one of the most criticized aspects of the movie, as many critics didn’t find the Australian actor convincing as a computer expert. The actor himself has called his performance “flat.” Many critics also criticized the pace, with the film receiving mostly mixed reviews.

On the other hand, the movie was a box office disappointment, earning only $19.7 million at the box office against a $70 million budget. However, some critics viewed it positively and even considered it one of the best movies of 2015.