Netflix: The crime thriller with Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell you can watch right now

Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell are two renowned actors, and 17 years ago they teamed up for this crime action thriller that has become a cult classic. The film was written and directed by Michael Mann, and you can find it on Netflix.

Mann is regarded as one of the most respected directors, thanks to films such as “Public Enemies,” “The Aviator,” or “Ford vs Ferrari.” As well as “Ali” and “Collateral,” in which he also collaborated with Foxx.

Naomie Harris, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Domenick Lombardozzi, Gong Li, Justin Theroux and Barry Shabaka Henley completed the cast of this action thriller. Check out everything you need to know about the movie, including title, plot and reception.

‘Miami Vice,’ the crime thriller you can watch on Netflix

“Miami Vice” is a 2006 action thriller film inspired by the popular 1980s TV series of the same name. Farrell as Detective James “Sonny” Crockett and Foxx as Detective Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs, two undercover Miami detectives who infiltrate a powerful drug cartel.

Mann, who also produced the original TV show, brought his signature gritty and realistic style to the big screen adaptation. In the movie, the two agents have to go undercover in order to bring down a major drug trafficking racket. However, their personal lives obstruct their path.

“Miami Vice” received mixed reviews from critics, with some praising its stylish visuals and intense action sequences, while others found fault with the convoluted plot and lack of character development.