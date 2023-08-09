Crime and Netflix productions are two things that go hand in hand. Although trends are renewed all the time, some classics manage to survive oblivion and now it’s a 2020 thriller that has returned to shine.

It starred two of the industry’s top actors: Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) and Famke Janssen (X-Men). The cast included actors such as Denis O’Hare, Cush Jumbo and Steven Mackintosh.

The movie was a hit when it debuted in theaters and then revived from the ashes when it was released on the streaming service. It was directed by Danis Tanovic, known for productions such as No Man’s Land.

The Postcard Killings is the trending crime movie on Netflix again

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Famke Janssen star as Jacon and Valerie Kanon in one of the most watched thrillers of the week: The Postcard Killings. Based on the story written by James Patterson and Lila Marklund, the film has been brought back to life in the Netflix catalog and it’s all thanks to its users.

The story follows a New York detective investigating the death of his daughter, murdered during her honeymoon in London. He teams up with a Scandinavian journalist when other couples in Europe meet the same fate.