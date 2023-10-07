Netflix: The crime thriller with Tom Cruise that is Top 8 in the United States

Tom Cruise is a seasoned expert when it comes to action, suspense, and drama. He stars in one of the most-watched crime thrillers on Netflix in the United States right now, ranking at number 8.

The movie premiered on the big screen in 2017, received a rating for ages 16 and up, and has a runtime of nearly two hours. It was directed by Doug Liman, based on a screenplay written by Gary Spinelli.

In September 2015, two years before its release, a plane crash occurred on the set, which was located in Colombia. Two people lost their lives and the pilot of the plane suffered serious injuries.

American Made ranked No. 8 on Netflix worldwide

American Made received mixed reviews from critics, but viewers welcomed it positively, leading to significant worldwide box office earnings. Currently, it ranks as the 8th most-watched title on Netflix US, according to Flix Patrol.

The plot tells the story of Barry Seal, an American pilot who became a drug runner for the CIA in the 1980s in a covert operation that was eventually exposed as the Iran-Contra Affair.

Tom Cruise plays the main character, but he was accompanied by a cast of notable stars, including Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright, Jayma Mays, Lola Kirke, Jesse Plemons and Caleb Landry Jones.