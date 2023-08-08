Netflix: The crime thriller with Zac Efron and Lily Collins that is trending

Zac Efron and Lily Collins teamed up a few years ago to adapt a version of the story of one of the most notorious and feared killers in the United States. The High School Musical actor earned several nominations.

This film was released in theaters in 2019 and had a runtime of nearly two hours. A particular scene became a trend due to its intense content and the impact it had on the viewers who watched the movie.

Joe Berlinger directed the project, while Elizabeth Kendall and Michael Werwie handled the screenplay. Here, check out the Ted Bundy adaptation that shines on the Netflix platform…

“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”, the thriller that continues to be a success on Netflix

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile arrived a few years ago and was one of the most popular films of 2019, especially due to the great performances by Lily Collins and Zac Efron in their roles as Liz Kendall and Ted Bundy.

The story portrays Ted Bundy’s crimes seen through the eyes of his partner Elizabeth Kloepfer, who didn’t believe the truth about him for years.

This week, the title has once again become a trend on Netflix in the United States, thanks to users who gave the movie another chance. In other countries, it’s available on Paramount+ (7-day free trial).

The biopic starred the young stars, along with Kaya Scodelario, John Malkovich, Jeffrey Donovan, Jim Parsons, Angela Sarafyan, James Hetfield, Grace Victoria Cox, Dylan Baker, and Haley Joel Osment.