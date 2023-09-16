Netflix is one of the platforms that has refreshed its catalog multiple times a year, and a while ago, it decided to add some of the most well-known movies in history, which were acclaimed by thousands of viewers.

Now, an action drama has become a trend on the streaming giant, and it’s none other than a title from the Batman franchise. Despite many actors having donned the mantle of the caped crusader, Christian Bale was one of the best.

Liam Neeson portrayed Ducard in the Oscar-nominated film that debuted on the big screen in 2005, directed by Christopher Nolan, and established itself as the reboot of the original Batman film series.

Batman Begins, the classic with Liam Neeson and Christian Bale on Netflix

Batman Begins is not only one of the acclaimed movies of Liam Neeson and Christian Bale, but it also received both audience and critical acclaim, being hailed as one of the best in its genre and within the DC Comics universe.

It debuted on the big screen in 2005, and in its first weekend in North America, it managed to gross over $48 million. It eventually went on to earn more than $374 million worldwide at the box office.

The classic tells the origin story of Batman, from the initial fear of bats as his alter ego Bruce Wayne to his training with his mentor and his subsequent crusade to free Gotham City from corruption.