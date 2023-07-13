In the midst of a historic writers and actors strike in Hollywood and the growing presence of natural language processing tools like ChatGPT and Google Bard, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has captured significant attention. So, it’s not surprising that several documentaries are exploring what could happen now with this kind of technology.

Currently, one of the most popular documentaries on Netflix is ‘Unknown: Killer Robots,’ which delves into the potential benefits and dangers of AI in society. It specifically examines the use of AI in military applications, and what could happen if machines have to make ethical decisions of life-or-death.

As we are aware, AI has far-reaching implications across various sectors, including creative professions, medicine, economics, and more. If you’re interested in gaining another perspective on AI, you can watch this documentary series on Netflix that explores different potential AI tools in a wide range of sectors such as dating, food and more.

The Netflix AI documentary that explores how it affects social media

‘The Future Of’ is a docuseries that consists of short episodes (each around 20 minutes) that revolve around what the future of a particular item or topic will be. Of course, many of those futures involve technology, especially AI.

The series has 12 episodes and explores the future of several things such as houseplants, cheeseburgers, gaming, fashion, or space vacations. However, it also has other “more serious” themes such as life after death, health and sports.