There are increasingly more documentaries that are part of Netflix‘s catalog. The streaming giant has become accustomed to adding not only movies every week but also docuseries about celebrities, sports or crime.

Staying within the global top 10 for several weeks is not an easy task, but quite the opposite. The service updates the list almost daily, thus frequently adding new titles to the ranking.

That’s why the fact that this title, which debuted on August 16th, continues to be among the most-watched is quite surprising. Users are still choosing this production above all others, and here, check out which one it is…

At Home with the Furys continues to be in Netflix’s top 10

At Home with the Furys not only portrays the life of one of the most popular families in the world of sports but has also remained among the top positions of the global top 10 for weeks, being one of the most-watched docu-series.

Currently, the title is positioned in the top 8 globally and in the top 10 in the United States. The series consists of a total of nine episodes, starring Tyson Fury, Paris Fury, Venezuela Fury, Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury and more.

“In this delightful and heartwarming docu-novel, undefeated heavyweight champion Tyson Fury retires from boxing to embrace his eccentric family life”, describes the official synopsis of the show.