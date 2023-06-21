If you’re a fan of documentaries, movies or series, Netflix has a vast catalog for you. Lately, the platform has released several interesting projects about different topics, such as sport, celebrities and true-crime cases.

Among the most recent releases, there is the second season of ‘Break Point,’ which follows some young tennis players from the WTA and ATP Tour. Also, another documentary that has caught the attention of the public is the medical drama ‘Take Care of Maya,’ that is also in the Top 10 list of the week.

However, if you’re looking for a documentary about nature, this new addition to the platform is a perfect option. With stunning visuals of different animals and interesting information about their behavior, don’t miss this series.

The nature docuseries that is triumphing on Netflix right now

According to FlixPatrol, a website which collects viewership data, the most-watched documentary series in the US is the second season of ‘Our Planet.’ The series explores the planet’s natural beauty and examines how climate change impacts all living creatures.

The series, narrated by David Attenborough, focuses on how the animals “move in the modern age, migrating toward food, water and shelter in a world increasingly occupied by human beings and industry,” per Netflix’s Tudum. The first season premiered back in 2019, and the second season was just released on June 14.

Per FlixPatrol, the series is on the fifth spot of the most popular series on Netflix in the US. It’s behind the fourth season of Never Have I Ever, Suits, the sixth season of Black Mirror and 85 South: Ghetto Legends.