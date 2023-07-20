Several titles from a few months ago have been trending again on Netflix and one of them is a sports documentary. It’s not Quarterback or Cheer, but this one dives into the deepest part of the ocean, along with the best divers.

The production was directed by Laura McGann. The project was not only a success, but also consolidated as one of the most controversial, especially since it was released after the disappearance of the Titan submarine.

Stephen Keenan and Alessia Zecchini are the protagonists of the most watched documentary currently in the world. Here, check out the title that has caused a bit of controversy but leaves a great message…

The Deepest Breath is one of the most watched documentaries on Netflix

The Deepest Breath was released a few months ago and since then it has been the talk of the town, not only because of its bad timing, but also because of its compelling story. Laura McGann was not only the director, but also wrote the idea for the project.

This week it has been trending again and has been placed at number 5 of the most watched movies worldwide on Netflix. Multiple users have picked the title and it became a favorite.

The story follows a champion freediver and a heroic safety diver, united by their love for the same sport, who are willing to risk everything to make history with a stunt. The documentary takes a look at the thrilling rewards of chasing dreams through the depths of the ocean.