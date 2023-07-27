Netflix: The docuseries about aliens that is trending on the platform just one day after its premiere

Netflix released a few years ago one of the most popular docuseries about aliens and UFOs among users, which had been absent for a while in the catalog. But no more… it is back better than ever and is now one of the most watched.

Robert Polo narrates the episodes, while several experts on the subject make up the main cast. Among them are authors Michael Salla and Richard Dolan, scientist Emery Smith and biological anthropologist Michael P. Masters.

The first season has the presence of several politicians, due to the archival material in the episodes, which are six in total. Merrill Cook, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are some of them. Here, check out the trending title…

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified is the docuseries that is trending on Netflix

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified launched its first season in 2021 and after some time of being conspicuous by its absence on Netflix, the docuseries returned and users did not hesitate to choose it again.

The streaming platform shared the news on Wednesday afternoon, July 26, on its official social networks, where they wrote “Have aliens visited Earth – and has the government covered it up?”.

“Although claims of extraterrestrial encounters have long been dismissed, many believe that the existence of UFOs is not just probable, but a certainty”, describes the official synopsis of the series.