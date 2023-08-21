Netflix: The drama that is trending worldwide three days after its release

A new film has entered Netflix‘s global Top 10. According to FlixPatrol, a website that collects viewership data from streaming websites, this South African drama is the tenth most watched movie on the platform worldwide.

In the meantime, ‘Heart of Stone,’ starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, is still the number 1 movie on Netflix globally. ‘The Monkey King,’ ‘Street Kings,’ ‘10 Days of a Bad Man’ and ‘Curve’ complete the five first spots.

The South African movie that we’re talking about, stars Amogelang Chidi, Bahumi Madisakwane and Gabisile Tshabalala. The film focuses on friendships and the struggles of relationships in the early 30s.

‘Love, Sex and 30 Candles,’ the film that is trending on Netflix

In ‘Love, Sex and 30 Candles,’ follows four friends who recently turned 30. However, their bond is tested when secrets and revelations threaten to tear them apart. However, amidst the whirlwind of relationships, work and love, they find out that they need each other.

The movie is based on the book by South African author Angela Makholwa titled ‘The 30th Candle.’ The book is suspenseful and thrilling reading, as well as the movie. It was directed by Stephina Zwane, who also wrote the script with Zoë Laband.