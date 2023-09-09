Netflix: The drama that ranks Top 6 worldwide only one day after its premiere

Passion, seduction, crime and drama are all elements found in the new Netflix series that has captivated thousands of users worldwide in less than a day since its highly anticipated debut on the platform.

It’s a Spanish production starring one of the most well-known Spanish-speaking actresses on the streaming giant, especially after her role as Tokio in the acclaimed series Money Heist.

It’s not yet known whether there will be more than one season, as it has been classified as a miniseries. Yesterday, all eight episodes of the story, based on real events and directed by Jorge Torregrossa, were released.

Burning Body ranked No. 6 on Netflix worldwide

Burning Body arrived less than a week ago, so the success it has achieved is truly remarkable, especially considering that it holds the sixth position in the global Netflix Top 10 and the tenth position in the United States.

“When a police officer is murdered and set on fire, all eyes are on two other officers: his girlfriend and his lover”, describes the official synopsis of the show’s first season.

Úrsula Corberó, Quim Gutiérrez, José Manuel Poga, Isak Férriz, Eva Llorach, Guiomar Caiado, Raúl Prieto, Sergi Cervera, Oscar Dorta and Bruno Sevilla are some of the Spanish actors who make up the main cast.