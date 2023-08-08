Netflix: The drama thriller with Alison Brie and Debby Ryan that is trending in the US

Alison Brie stars in a dramatic thriller that users have made trend again this week. It is not the first time that Netflix revives some of its classics and incorporates them in its worldwide top 10.

Although the Jeff Baena-directed film, due out in 2020, hasn’t earned a spot in the rankings yet, it’s on track to take the top spot from A Man Called Otto starring Tom Hanks, which is ranked No. 10.

The Community and GLOW actress was not only the main star of the plot, but also helped the director with the writing of the script. She was joined by Molly Shannon, Debby Ryan and Matthew Gray Gubler.

Horse Girl is the thriller that has been trending again on Netflix

Alison Brie brings Sarah to life in Horse Girl, the film written by herself and Jeff Baena, which has been trending on Netflix worldwide, but especially in the United States. Despite having been released some time ago, users have chosen it again.

The story follows Sarah, an isolated woman with a taste for crafts, horses, and supernatural crime shows, who begins to have increasingly lucid dreams that seep into her real life.

In addition to Brie, the cast was made up of other big stars. Among them were Matthew Gray Gubler, Robin Tunney, Debby Ryan, John Ortiz, Lauren Weedman, Stella Chestnut, Goldenite, Molly Shannon and Toby Huss.