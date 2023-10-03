Netflix: The drama with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone that ranks Top 8 in the US

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone are not only one of the most well-known duos in the industry, but after several years of being together, they solidified themselves as two of the favorite for many, especially among Netflix users.

This week, after the streaming giant renewed its Top 10 worldwide and in the United States, Flix Patrol revealed that a title featuring the stars has managed to enter the list of the most-watched movies in the American catalog.

It is the second installment of an iconic franchise, which belongs to Marvel Studios. It was directed by Marc Webb, based on a screenplay written by Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci and Jeff Pinkner.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 ranked No. 8 on Netflix US

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 made its big-screen debut in 2014 as the sequel to The Amazing Spider-Man, which is part of the Marvel franchise starring Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.

Currently, it is the movie that occupies the 8th position on Netflix US’s Top list, according to the specialized website Flix Patrol, which updates information around two or three times a day.

While it didn’t have a third installment, there has been much speculation about the future of these versions, and all indications point to a new movie on the way, nearly ten years after the last installment.

This is due to the success of Garfield’s appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. Jamie Foxx also made an appearance as the bad guy in both the original and the latest installment.

The new, most-watched title on the streaming platform follows Peter Parker, who must save the city he swore to protect, as well as his loved ones, when New York is besieged by Oscorp.