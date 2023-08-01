Netflix: The drama with Joel Courtney ranked No. 7 in the United States

Joel Courtney and Netflix have worked together on several occasions, especially in recent years. The actor is the one who brought Lee Flynn to life in the platform’s original franchise The Kissing Booth.

Now the star has released a dramatic thriller that touches on several interesting topics, which has captivated users and has earned a place in the ranking of the most watched in the United States.

The film was directed by Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle, while Ellen Vaughn, Greg Laurie and Jon Gunn wrote the screenplay. Here, check out which title is trending very soon after its release…

Jesus Revolution is the most watched drama on Netflix US

Jesus Revolution premiered at the beginning of the year, during the month of February, and quickly caught the attention of thousands of viewers. It became one of the most popular dramas of the year, especially because of its actors.

The story is set in the 1970s and follows young Greg Laurie who is looking for all the right things in all the wrong places: until he meets Lonnie Frisbee, a charismatic hippie street preacher.

Joel Courtney stars in the film, along with Jonathan Roumie, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Anna Grace Barlow, Kelsey Grammer, Nic Bishop, Nicholas Cirillo, Ally Ioannides and Julia Campbell.