Netflix: The drama with Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie that is Top 2 in the US

Margot Robbie (Barbie and Amsterdam) was only 22 years old when she starred in one of the most acclaimed dramas of all time, which was nominated for five Oscars and also featured Leonardo DiCaprio (Titanic).

It’s a movie directed by the great Martin Scorsese, considered one of the most talented and successful filmmakers in the industry. The screenplay was developed by Terence Winter and Jordan Belfort.

Netflix is the streaming giant that welcomed the title less than a month ago and it has already established itself as one of the most-watched in the United States, occupying the second position in the Top 10.

The Wolf of Wall Street ranked No. 2 on Netflix US

The Wolf of Wall Street is the dramedy that captivated thousands of viewers in movie theaters in 2013 and has now become a trending title on the Netflix platform in the United States.

The plot is based on the real-life story of Jordan Belfort, following his rise to become a wealthy stockbroker living the high life and his downfall, involving crime, corruption, and the federal government.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Kyle Chandler, Rob Reiner, Matthew McConaughey, Kenneth Choi, Jon Bernthal, Jon Favreau, Cristin Milioti and Shea Whigham are some of the stars who make up the cast.