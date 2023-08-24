In addition to being one of the most popular singers of the moment, Selena Gomez has also made a significant career in the film industry. In 2011, she joined Cory Monteith to create a drama that will make you cry.

This is a movie directed by Thomas Bezucha, who is known for being a great writer and for having been involved in projects like The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, The Family Stone and Let Him Go.

The thriller starring A-list stars has it all. In addition to drama, comedy and breathtaking landscapes are some of the factors that characterize the plot. Here, check out which production is trending globally on Netflix…

Monte Carlo ranked No. 10 on Netflix worldwide

Monte Carlo premiered in theaters in 2011 and has managed to leave an impression on an entire generation. Selena Gomez joined Cory Monteith, Leighton Meester, Katie Cassidy and Andie MacDowell to create the dramatic film.

Despite the film being a global trend on the streaming giant, the same isn’t true for the United States. This is because the title isn’t available in this region; instead, it can only be purchased or rented through Amazon Prime Video.

The story follows three young women who are on vacation in Paris and find themselves whisked away to Monte Carlo after one of them is mistaken for a British heiress.