Zendaya has been starring in significant projects, and one of the most popular ones she has had so far is a 2021 drama, which managed to win six Oscars during last year’s ceremony.

It’s a film directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, known for his work on Blade Runner 2049, Arrival and Incendies. He co-wrote the screenplay with Jon Spaihts (Doctor Strange, Passengers and Prometheus).

The story is based on the novel of the same name, written by Frank Herbert in August 1965. It’s not the first time the sci-fi book has been adapted for the big screen, but it’s one of the most successful. Here, check which one it is…

Dune: Part One ranked No. 6 on Netflix in the US

Dune was not only one of the most highly anticipated adaptations of 2021 but after its successful run in theaters, it made its debut on one of the most popular streaming platforms: Netflix. It currently ranks in the Top 6 in the United States.

The first part of the adaptation follows Paul Atreides, the son of a noble family, as he seeks to avenge his father’s death while also attempting to save a planet entrusted to his protection.

Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgard, Jason Momoa, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Chang Chen, David Dastmalchian, Golda Rosheuvel and Charlotte Rampling are some of the stars who have formed the main cast.