Channing Tatum and Samuel L. Jackson joined forces in 2015, along with other big stars, to create one of the most acclaimed movies of recent years. The thriller won an Oscar and received 116 nominations.

Quentin Tarantino was the one responsible for directing and writing the project. It debuted on the big screen eight years ago and continues to be the most acclaimed Western-style action story from the filmmaker and the main actors.

This week, the title managed to position itself as one of the trending cinematic productions on Netflix. This is thanks to the users who have chosen it on multiple occasions. Here, check out what it is…

The Hateful Eight is the classic that is succeeding on Netflix

The Hateful Eight hit the big screen in 2015 and has managed to become one of the most successful in the film industry, particularly due to the number of stars in its cast.

The story is set in the midst of winter in Wyoming and follows a bounty hunter and his prisoner as they find refuge in a cabin inhabited by a collection of infamous characters.

Samuel L. Jackson, Channing Tatum, Kurt Russell, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tim Roth, Zoë Bell, Michael Madsen and Bruce Dern are some of the actors who participated. Meanwhile, Quentin Tarantino served as the narrator.