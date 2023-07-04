Netflix: The dramedy starring Greta Gerwig that you can watch on the platform

Greta Gerwig has become one of the most acclaimed rising directors thanks to movies such as Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019). However, it’s the anticipation for the upcoming Barbie live-action, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, that has put her in another dimension.

But Barbie is not the only big movie on her horizon. She penned the script alongside Erin Cressida Wilson for the upcoming Snow White live-action film with Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, and she is set to write two movies for Narnia.

However, before being known for her writing and direction style, Gerwig got some acclaimed performances as an actress. Especially with her collaboration with her now-husband Noah Baumbach. Here is one of those movies that you can find on Netflix, and it’s perfect if you’re in your 20s.

Frances Ha with Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver

‘Frances Ha’ stars Gerwig as Frances Halladay, a struggling 27-year-old dancer, whose life is upended when her friend and roommate Sophie (Mickey Summer) tells her she plans to relocate in Tribeca. As Frances can’t afford to live alone, she has to find someplace else to live.

The film was directed by Baumbach, who co-wrote it with Gerwig. It premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in 2012. Gerwig received nominations for her role in the Golden Globes Awards.

Apart from Gerwig and Summer, the movie stars Adam Driver, Michael Zegen, Patrick Heusinger, Michael Esper, Charlotte d’Amboise, Grace Gummer, Josh Hamilton, Maya Kazan, Justine Lupe, Britta Phillips, Juliet Rylance, and Dean Wareham.