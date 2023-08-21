Netflix: The dramedy with Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver trending in the US

Greta Gerwig has become one of the biggest names in Hollywood thanks to movies like “Lady Bird” (2017), “Little Women” (2019), and now “Barbie” (2023), which grossed over $1 billion in the box office. This latest achievement has firmly established her as the highest-grossing female director of all time.

Before directing, Gerwig also starred in several movies, garnered acclaimed performances. Especially in collaboration with her partner Noah Baumbach, in movies such as “Frances Ha” (2012) and “Mistress America” (2015), in which they both shared screenwriting credits.

And, she and Baumbach collaborated once again in this film that is currently one of the trending movies on Netflix USA, according to Just Watch. Gerwig stars alongside Adam Driver, who also appeared in Frances Ha and Don Cheadle.

“White Noise,” the drama with Greta Gerwig that is trending

Written and directed by Noah Baumbach, “White Noise” is an adaptation from the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo. Taking place in the 1980s, the narrative centers around a specialized academic and his family, tracing their journey through challenges and hardships that commence with an environmental catastrophe close to their residence.

Just as the source material, the movie explores themes of media saturation, consumerism, the fear of death, and the impact of technology on modern society. While the film, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, received generally positive reviews, it also divided critics.

Most of the praise is for Baumbach’s direction, cinematography, cast performances (particularly Driver’s), and Danny Elfman’s score, although the film’s screenplay, varying tones, and length were criticized.