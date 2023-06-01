In the most-watched TV shows list of this week (June 1) on Netflix, there’s many recent series such as ‘Fubar’ or ‘XO, Kitty.’ However, a series that premiered almost two years ago, and received critical acclaim, on the platform has returned to the Top 10.

The new series with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro has been a total success for the platform, as it’s been on the Top 1 almost since its release. Meanwhile, the romantic series ‘XO, Kitty’ and ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ are also still on the second and third spots.

The rest of the shows that complete the Top 9 of most-watched worldwide are: Muted, Doctor Cha, Selling Sunset, The Good Bad Mother, Turn of the Tide and The Night Agent. Here’s the Emmy-nominated series that has reclaimed the top 10 spot.

Maid has returned to the most-watched series on Netflix

Maid is back on the Top 10 most-watched series on Netflix worldwide, according to FlixPatrol. The show received several nominations for the Golden Globes, Primetime Emmy Awards, Critics Choice Awards and a SAG award for its lead actor, Margaret Qualley.

Qualley plays a young mother who escapes an abusive relationship and has to survive by cleaning houses. While she struggles to provide for her daughter, she maintains her dream of becoming a writer.

The series was based on Stephanie Land’s memoir titled Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive. Apart from Qualley, the rest of the cast includes: Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose, Tracy Vilar, Billy Burke and Andie MacDowell.