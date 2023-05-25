The streaming service Netflix is gearing up for the sixth month of the year with new releases, but in the meantime, they continue to generate buzz with the arrivals of productions that quickly become favorites among the audience. The dramatic film has captured the hearts of subscribers and has become one of the most popular ones.

There is an audience for every production, so the realm of emotion is not for everyone. However, there are those who specifically seek a feature film to cry with on other platforms like HBO Max or Prime Video, but on the red N, one of the most thrilling ones is currently available.

The movie stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Camilla Luddington, Kaitlyn Bernard, Jonathan Pryce, Jorge Garcia, Adriana G. Griffiths, Brian Downey, Suresh John, Richard Donat, and Glenn Lefchak, among others. Despite the criticisms it received at the time, the film remains among the most streamed films on the platform currently.

The Healer established itself as one of the most moving dramatic films

According to the Netflix Top 10 movies in, “The Healer” is among the favorite content at the moment for users in the country. It is a Spanish film from 2017, written and directed by Paco Arango, which arrived on the streaming platform in recent weeks and captivated viewers with its story.

Its premise follows Alec, who lives in England in dead-end jobs, sleeps with married women and drinks alcohol constantly. His life is a disaster, until his uncle Raymond offers to pay off his debts in exchange for living with him in Nova Scotia. There, the young man looks for work in the village and discovers he has the gift of healing people. Not believing in his ability, a teenage girl with cancer shows him the way.