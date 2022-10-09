The Netflix period drama “The Empress” has caught the eye of fans of forbidden romance and political intrigues. Here, check out what is the real story behind it.

Netflix’s new series “The Empress” is joining the platform's other beloved period dramas such as “Bridgerton” or “The Crown.” This one focuses on the relationship between Elisabeth von Wittlelsbach and Emperor Franz Joseph I, from the Austrian Royal family.

Fans of the genre have loved the forbidden romance and royal intrigue from the series, starring Devrim Lingnau as the young Bavarian Duchess Elisabeth and Philip Froissant as Emperor Franz Joseph.

Much as Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoniette (with Kirsten Dunst), “The Empress” shows how Elisabeth, also known as Sisi, has some trouble adjusting to life in the 1800s Habsburg royal court. Here, check out the real story behind the show.

What is the true story behind The Empress?

“The Empress” is based on the real life of Elisabeth von Wittlelsbach, who married Emperor Franz of Austria in 1854 at age 16, becoming Empress consort of Austria and queen of Hungary. She was the daughter of a Bavarian Duke (which would now be part of southern Germany).

While the series shows a dazzling romance between the two, in real life, things happened in a much formal way. The pair met in 1853 when Elisabeth traveled to Austria with her mother and older sister, Helene, to meet Emperor Franz. Everything was set for him to take Helena as a wife, but he preferred Elisabeth instead. Despite the opposing of his mother, the Archduchess Sofia, he insisted on the marriage.

However, while Franz was infatuated with her, she wasn’t as much interested in him, according to historical reports. She reportedly found him dull and unfunny. While she didn’t enjoy court life, as she was raised in an informal way and was interested in creative pursuits.

That is something that the series gets right, as they present her as a woman more modern than her time. She is also considered “the first celebrity royal in Europe,” per The Cinemaholic. Her beauty was also very cherished, as she was also regarded as one of the most beautiful women of her era.

However, it is believed that she also struggled with eating disorders, and suffered a severe depression, per Nat Geo. With the Emperor, she had four children together. She was tragically assassinated during a trip to Geneva with a needle file in 1898. She was 60 years old.