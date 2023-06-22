Netflix: The film with Keanu Reeves that is Top 7 on the platform in the US

At 58 years old, Keanu Reeves is still one of the most relevant actors in Hollywood. And, not only that, he is still making some of the best action stunts as the latest ‘John Wick’ film proves it. But, if you’re in the mood of some of his old movies, you can check out the one that is trending on Netflix.

Over the past few weeks, many action movies have reached the Top 10 on the platform. The most-watched so far include Jennifer Lopez’ The Mother, the French thriller AKA and, most recently, ‘Extraction’ and ‘Extraction 2’ with Chris Hemsworth.

While you can’t stream the John Wick saga on Netflix, this Reeves’ film is also filled with great action sequences. It was directed by Carl Rinsch, and it’s an adaptation of a Japanese movie. Here, check out more information about it.

This film with Keanu Reeves’ is in the Top 10 on Netflix US

‘47 Ronin’ is the film with Keanu Reeves that has the seventh spot of the most-watched list of films on Netflix US, according to FlixPatrol. Apart from The Matrix actor, it also stars Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano, Rinko Kikuchi and Ko Shibasaki.

The movie was written by Chris Morgan and Hossein Amini from a story conceived by Morgan and Walter Hamada. It follows a fictionalized account of the forty-seven Ronin, a real-life group of masterless samurai under daimyo Asano Naganori in 18th-century Japan who avenged Naganori’s death by battling his rival Kira Yoshinaka.

In the film, Reeves stars as Kai, a half-Japanese, half-English outcast adopted by the household of Lord Asano who joins the Ronin. However, at the time of its release in 2013, it wasn’t well-received by critics, and it also bombed at the box office.