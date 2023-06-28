Netflix: The film with Sarah Snook that could dethrone Through My Window 2

Sarah Snook comes from the success of Succession, since the last season premiered just a few weeks ago and was one of the most watched on HBO worldwide. Now, the actress is starring in Netflix‘s new film.

It is expected to be one of the most played titles of the streaming platform and although it has only a few hours in its catalog, it has already gained a lot of popularity among its users, especially in the United States.

Through My Window 2 is close to supplanting the Chris Hemsworth-starring Extraction sequel in the No. 1 spot in the global top 10. So the Shiv Roy star’s film could take second place.

Run Rabbit Run could take the top 2 most watched movies on Netflix

Run Rabbit Run is the new Sarah Snook movie that joined the Netflix catalog this morning, so it’s climbing the top 10 quickly. It has yet to rank #2, which means that Through My Window: Across the Sea continues to hold the spot, but not by much…

The story follows Sarah, a single mother who is forced to deal with her family’s painful and disturbing past when her young daughter claims to have memories from a previous life.

Lily LaTorre plays Mia, the main character’s young daughter. Julia Davis plays Gail and Michala Banas plays Alice Breaths. Several great actors are part of the cast, such as Damon Herriman, Neil Melville, Maurial Spearim and Shabana Azeez.